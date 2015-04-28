April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2025
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.961
Yield 0.379 pct
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.5bp
Over the 0.50 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date May 7, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BayernLB, Nykredit, Mediobanca,
Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012716371
