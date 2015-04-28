Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 EVRY ASA :
* Nord-Trøndelag county chooses EVRY as IT-partner
* Deal has a total value of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.91 million) over two years with an option for doubling
Source text: bit.ly/1AaBf3U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6750 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order