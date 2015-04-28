April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 07, 2025
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.649
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date May 07, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CS, GS & NATIXIS
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1227748214
