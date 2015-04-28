Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower State of North Rhine-Westphalia

(NRW)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 16,2025

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Reoffer yield 2.284 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 7,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML (B&D), CACIB & HSBC

Ratings Aa1(St)(Moody's), AA-(St)(S&P) &

AAA(St)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1227684062

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)