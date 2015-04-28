Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Of India (Jersey Branch)
Bank Of India (BOIJE.UL)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 06,2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.5740
Reoffer price 99.5740
Reoffer yield 3.218 pct
Payment Date May 06,2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & JPM
Ratings Baa3(Moody's) & BBB-(S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
