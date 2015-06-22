BRIEF-Stendorren Fastigheter buys property in Librobäck, Uppsala
* HAS ACQUIRED PROPERTY UPPSALA, LIBROBÄCK 18: 1 FROM SMARTAB, HI-TECH CHEMICALS AB
(removes reference to Veneto Banca in first bullet point, makes clear Veneto Banca is selling stake)
June 22 Banca Intermobiliare says:
* consortium of investors including Gestinter will present a new offer for majority stake
* ECB rejected original bid for 289 mln euros
* Veneto Banca is selling 51.4 percent stake
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform