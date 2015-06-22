BRIEF-Nel ASA gets purchase orders from Shell under California framework
* RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SHELL UNDER CALIFORNIA FRAMEWORK
June 22 Providence Resources Plc
* Says new 2D seismic data confirm the presence of the large Newgrange cretaceous four-way dip closure
* Says analysis indicates significant porosity preservation within the cretaceous reservoir target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SHELL UNDER CALIFORNIA FRAMEWORK
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)