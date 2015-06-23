HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 4 P.M. EDT/2000 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
June 23 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Announced on Monday the launch of an offering of Senior Notes due 2022
* The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes are expected to be used to make investments or hold assets in accordance with PSH's investment policy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.