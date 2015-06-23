Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 23 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Monday that it decided to recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend payment of 18.3 million zlotys ($5 million) in total
* FY 2014 dividend per share is 0.71 zloty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6876 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)