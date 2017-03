June 23 CHEMRING GROUP PLC :

* H1 underlying operating profit from continuing operations was 5.5 million stg (2014: 22.4 million stg)

* H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 22.6 percent to 161.7 million stg

* Interim dividend 2.4 pence per share

* Significant reduction in H1 profit due to delays in order receipts and customer acceptance

* Order book 502.8 million stg at April 30 (2014: 401.8 million stg), 208.8 million stg for delivery in current year

* Significant orders exceeding 50.0 million stg received since period end, with deliveries scheduled to start in H2