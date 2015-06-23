BRIEF-AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson
* AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson
June 23 SMT SA :
* Said on Monday that in accordance with planned changes in the company's capital group the manner of acquisition of the company's shares by Moncef Khanfir has changed
* SMT will acquire 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from Moncef Khanfir for total price of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.4 million)
* The transaction's condition is acquisition of the company's shares by Moncef Khanfir for 12.5 million zlotys
* As a result, SMT will not conduct a share buy-back program to re-sell shares to Moncef Khanfir
($1 = 3.6989 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GfK says Acceleratio Capital and affiliates has agreements to acquire about 20.877 pct of GfK * Says it and Acceleratio capital now hold about 75.786 percent of shares of GfK
BOSTON, March 22 A Massachusetts man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to helping to run what prosecutors called a global pyramid scheme that bilked its victims out of more than $3 billion.