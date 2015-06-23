June 23 BankNordik P/F :

* Said on Monday BankNordik to launch sales process for the bank's shares in the Icelandic insurance group Vørur

* Due to restrictions, sale of 49% of its shares in Vørur Tryggingar hf. and Vørur Líftryggingar hf. will most likely be postponed to until the end of June 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)