June 23 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Monday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved the company's prospectus for a public offering of series F shares and trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Plans to issue 450,000 series F shares and to move trading of its series B, C, D and E and rights to the series F shares to the WSE main market Source text for Eikon:

