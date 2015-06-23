UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Monday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved the company's prospectus for a public offering of series F shares and trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Plans to issue 450,000 series F shares and to move trading of its series B, C, D and E and rights to the series F shares to the WSE main market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources