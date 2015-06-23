Britain's FTSE lags Europe as stronger pound compounds losses
* Pound recovers after briefly dipping on UK Parliament attack
** Telecom Plus shares up as much as 7.4 pct, briefly testing a 2-month high, after co reiterates current year adjusted pretax profit guidance and points to an increase in dividend
** British supplier of gas, phone, internet and electricity sees adjusted pretax profit of between 54 mln stg - 58 mln stg in the year to March 2016
** Analysts on average are expecting pretax profit of 54.85 mln stg with revenue of 744.65 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
**"We are confident that we will deliver record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the current year, and expect to increase our dividend by a further 15 pct to 46 pence per share." CEO says
** Stock largest percentage gainer on the FTSE All Share Fixed Line Telecommunications Index and the FTSE All Share Telecommunication Index
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's shares tumbled as much as 16 percent on Wednesday as bondholders and investors questioned how long the retailer could remain in business after it flagged doubts that it could continue as a going concern. In a competitive and changing retail landscape where many brick-and-mortar retailers have gone bust and e-commerce has boomed, Sears has struggled in recent years with big losses, store closures and divestitures.
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of European markets)