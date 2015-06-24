June 24 Nexam Chemical Holding AB :

* Said on Tuesday Nexam St Andrews Ltd had received an order from a global pharmaceutical company

* Value of the order is about 2.4 million Swedish crowns ($291,000)

* Delivery is scheduled to take place during the fourth quarter

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.2470 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)