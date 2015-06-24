BRIEF-Brighter partners with Indonesia Mampu to combat diabetes in Indonesia
BRIGHTER PARTNERS WITH INDONESIA MAMPU TO COMBAT DIABETES IN INDONESIA
June 24 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Announced on Tuesday that newly released subgroup analysis of data from the QUALIFY study showed significantly greater and clinically meaningful improvements in functioning and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) with aripiprazole once-monthly compared with paliperidone palmitate in patients aged 18-35 years living with schizophrenia 1
* Said subgroup analysis had also showed that patients aged 18-35 years had a significantly greater reduction in disease severity with aripiprazole once-monthly compared with paliperidone palmitate as assessed by the Clinical Global Impression-Severity scale (CGI-S) (mean difference -0.44, p=0.026), and showed significantly greater relative effectiveness as assessed by the Investigator's Assessment Questionnaire (IAQ) (mean difference -2.65, p=0.048)
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016