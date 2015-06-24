June 24 Abivax SA :

* Said on Tuesday its IPO on Euronext Paris raised 57.7 million euros ($64.5 million)

* Says final price offer is 21.30 euros per share

* 2,707,089 new shares were issued, including extension clause and over-allotment option

* Says company has a market capitalization of 205 million euros on a non-diluted basis

