BRIEF-Brighter partners with Indonesia Mampu to combat diabetes in Indonesia
* BRIGHTER PARTNERS WITH INDONESIA MAMPU TO COMBAT DIABETES IN INDONESIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 24 Abivax SA :
* Said on Tuesday its IPO on Euronext Paris raised 57.7 million euros ($64.5 million)
* Says final price offer is 21.30 euros per share
* 2,707,089 new shares were issued, including extension clause and over-allotment option
* Says company has a market capitalization of 205 million euros on a non-diluted basis
Source text: bit.ly/1KbJk1B
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BRIGHTER PARTNERS WITH INDONESIA MAMPU TO COMBAT DIABETES IN INDONESIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016