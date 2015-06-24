June 24 Lucas Bols BV :

* FY operating profit (including IPO costs) 19.9 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 21.5 million previous year

* Operating profit of 22.1 million euros, up 7.7 percent at constant currency excluding IPO costs

* Lucas Bols reports full year organic operating profit growth of 7.7 pct

* Increase in FY net profit from 0.2 million euros to 3.8 million euros excluding IPO costs

* FY revenue 77.7 million euros versus 78.7 million euros year ago

* Foresees continued stabilization of the regional brands and growth of the global brands

* Lucas Bols proposes to pay no dividend for 2014/15

($1 = 0.8924 euros)