June 24 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders agreed to take liability action against Corrado Coen and former board members involved in the acquisition of the first and second tranche of Fondo Immobiliare Margot

* Shareholders agreed to take liability action against former CEO Carlo Manconi

