BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 Braster SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed subscription and allotted 2.6 million series F shares at 15 zlotys ($4.0) per share
* Reduction was at 0.3 percent for institutional investors
* 42 institutional investors subscribed for 1,947,566 series F shares and 1,030 individual investors subscribed for 658,318 series F shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7187 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
* Change of trading name takes effect as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)