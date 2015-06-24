June 24 Braster SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it completed subscription and allotted 2.6 million series F shares at 15 zlotys ($4.0) per share

* Reduction was at 0.3 percent for institutional investors

* 42 institutional investors subscribed for 1,947,566 series F shares and 1,030 individual investors subscribed for 658,318 series F shares Source text for Eikon:

