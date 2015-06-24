June 24 Caleffi SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors approved its final capital increase plan

* Board plans to issue a maximum of 3,125,000 ordinary shares associated with a corresponding amount of free warrants "Warrant Caleffi S.p.A. 2015-2020" for the price of 1.1 euros per share

* Board plans to offer the newly issued ordinary shares to shareholders with a ratio of one new share and associated free warrant every four ordinary shares already held

* If the capital increase is approved, the offer will run from June 29, 2015 to July 13, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)