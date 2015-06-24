UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Caleffi SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors approved its final capital increase plan
* Board plans to issue a maximum of 3,125,000 ordinary shares associated with a corresponding amount of free warrants "Warrant Caleffi S.p.A. 2015-2020" for the price of 1.1 euros per share
* Board plans to offer the newly issued ordinary shares to shareholders with a ratio of one new share and associated free warrant every four ordinary shares already held
* If the capital increase is approved, the offer will run from June 29, 2015 to July 13, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.