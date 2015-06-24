June 24 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had closed a placement of bonds for 27 million euros ($30 million) addressed to qualified institutional investors

* 16 institutional investors subscribed for 270 corporate senior bonds at a 100,000 euros nominal value each

* The issued bonds have a maturity of five years with the maturity date on June 30, 2020, and an annual coupon of 5.50 percent

* The bond issuance to contribute to financing of new growth opportunities

