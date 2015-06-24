June 24HI Real :

* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors on June 21 re-approved the company's financial statement for the fiscal year 2014, which was previously approved on May 18

* FY 2014 net loss to 3.4 million euros ($3.81 million) from loss of 3.7 million euros previously stated

* FY 2014 EBIT loss to 4.6 million euros from loss of 5.5 million euros previously stated

