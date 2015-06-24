UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24Juventus FC SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of player Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra from Udinese Calcio SpA
* Deal value is 14 million euros ($15.70 million) to be paid in three years
* Deal envisages additional amount of maximum 1.5 million euros if certain conditions are met
* The player contract will last until June 30, 2019
Source text: bit.ly/1J4iWDE
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.