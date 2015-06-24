BRIEF-Asia United Bank reports FY net income of 2.3 bln pesos
* FY net income 2.3 billion pesos, up 52 percent year on year
June 24 RusHydro :
* By July 1 will present terms for recapitalization of up to 85 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) for the rescue of Energy Systems of East, RusHydro head Evgeny Dod told journalists on Wednesday
* Considers attracting VTB, Sberbank, Gazprombank in its capital
* Based on the nominal value of shares, the banks' stake can reach up to 20 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.1150 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders.