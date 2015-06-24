BRIEF-Adept Telecom's FY underlying EBITDA increases around 26 pct
* Says FY underlying ebitda increase of around 26 pct will be ahead of market expectation of a 18 pct rise year-on-year
June 24 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* Signs agreement for co-production and distribution of a TV series based on XrisP Co toy line Nori
* Co-production agreement envisages that XrisP participates to the production of the series also with a financial contribution of USD 2.9 million
* To receive as part of the agreement 50 pct of revenues derived from the TV series and merchandising, except in some territories in South-East Asia
* To receive as part of the agreement 20 pct of revenues derived from the toy line, except in some territories in South-East Asia
* Plans to complete series for distribution by April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says FY underlying ebitda increase of around 26 pct will be ahead of market expectation of a 18 pct rise year-on-year
* Says has been notified by Carl Bacon, non-executive chairman, that he plans to step down and leave group on 29 November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)