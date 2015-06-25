June 25 AS Roma :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with Cagliari Calcio SpA for the voluntary disposal of the sharing agreement of player Radja Nainggolan in favor of AS Roma

* Net consideration for the voluntary disposal of the sharing agreement is 9 million euros ($10.08 million)

