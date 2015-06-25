June 25 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its set the maximum price of its shares in public offer for 38.50 zlotys ($10.34) per share

* The company, currently trading on the NewConnect, will list its shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange [ID: nL8N0Z90Y3]

