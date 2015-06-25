June 25 DKSH Holding AG :

* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare will provide marketing, sales as well as distribution and logistics services for Omron Healthcare in pharmacies and personal care stores in Malaysia and Thailand

* In Vietnam, both companies have extended their existing collaboration in terms of geographic coverage

