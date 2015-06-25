LONDON, June 25 Insurer and asset manager
Standard Life said on Thursday it was closing its
insurance operation in Singapore as it focuses on its Chinese
and Indian joint ventures and its asset management business.
The closure will generate a non-operating loss of around 45
million pounds ($70.56 million), Standard Life said in a
statement.
The Edinburgh-based firm said it remained committed to its
other Asian businesses.
"Asia is an important part of Standard Life's strategy with
an increasing focus on building on our relationships with
Chinese and Indian partners, expanding our asset management
presence and growing our wholly-owned business in Hong Kong,"
said chief operations officer Sandy Begbie.
Standard Life has been increasingly focusing on asset
management rather than insurance. It said last week that chief
executive David Nish was standing down, to be replaced by Keith
Skeoch, head of the firm's fund management arm.
($1 = 0.6378 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)