BRIEF-Opthea Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 25 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal with Apacor Ltd to distribute Apacor's diagnostic products in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia and Ukraine
* The company will acquire products of Apacor of the total value not less than 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) net
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed underwriting agreements with three existing institutional shareholders of IMU to underwrite up to $1.35 million