June 25 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal with Apacor Ltd to distribute Apacor's diagnostic products in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia and Ukraine

* The company will acquire products of Apacor of the total value not less than 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) net

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)