June 25 HubStyle SA (former Grupa Nokaut SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that following acquisition of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. (formerly HubStyle sp. z o.o.) and sale of stake in Morizon, decided to update its business strategy

* Will concentrate on e-commerce, development of Sugarfree brand and online shop sugarfree.pl

* Plans to develop own fashion brands

* Will finance its new strategy using sale proceeds from sale of stake in Morizon and some of Nokaut.pl's assets Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)