** British packaging co DS Smith top FTSE 250
riser & up c.4 pct as it agrees to buy Spanish company
Grupo Lantero's corrugated products business for about 190 mln
euros
** Acquisition, which includes several operations in which
DS Smith currently has a minority interest, will give it an
about 10 pct market share in Spain
** DS Smith's FY reported revenue fell 5 pct, mainly due to
the impact of the weaker euro
** "Despite FX headwinds, we expect unchanged FY16 consensus
estimates, with benefit of further volume growth and part year
contribution of accretive 190m Grupo Lantero acquisition,"
analysts at Jefferies write in a note
