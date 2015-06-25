(Adds detail)
June 25 The companies developing a long-delayed
oil storage terminal at the closed Coryton oil refinery in
southeast England have put two-thirds of its land up for sale,
the partners announced on Thursday.
Vopak, Royal Dutch Shell and Greenergy
said the proposed sale of 403 acres from the erstwhile Petroplus
refinery site would not impact the Thames Oilport project.
"We remain committed to the development of a deep-water
import terminal at Thames Oilport to meet the growing fuel
supply needs of the South East," Greenergy Chief Executive
Andrew Owens said.
Despite this, the project remains officially "under review"
with no timeline for opening.
It was originally scheduled to open at the end of 2013, but
was put on hold in September 2014 as the partners looked to
assess the costs of the conversion.
The roughly one third of the site still available provides
more than enough space for a terminal, a spokesman for the
project said.
"No one has any firm idea yet how compact or how large the
site will be," the spokesman said.
Vopak said its equity participation in the joint venture
would mean recognising as an exception loss for the first half
of 2015 of between 40 million and 45 million euros ($45
million-$50 million).
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)