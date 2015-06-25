UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** UK residential stocks notch strong gains as Jefferies raises price targets
** Berkeley, Bovis, Crest Nicholson , Bellway and Redrow among the top FTSE-250 midcap risers
** Barratt Developments among the top risers on FTSE 100
** Jefferies reckons predictability of cash returns is underpinning valuations and believes the sector is set for further re-rating over the next 12 months
** Gains seen across the sector, with the Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index up 0.5 pct on Thursday.
** Index had risen c.17 pct from May 8 British election results until Wednesday's close
