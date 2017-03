June 25 Gazprombank :

* Decides to increase its share capital by placing 12,574,800 shares priced 10,000 roubles ($18.33) each

* Shares to be placed in closed subscription for Deposit Insurance Agency

* Payment for shares will be done in federal loan bonds and cash

($1 = 54.5670 roubles)