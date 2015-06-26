Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26Login People SA :
* Announced on Thursday that M2M Solution and Login People collaborate on market of connected houses and computer security
* M2M integrates the multi-factor authentication from ADN du Numerique of Login People
Source text: bit.ly/1fIdYCS
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order