June 26 2C Partners SA :

* Said on Thursday that Michal Owsiewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the company in a privately negotiated transaction on June 22

* Michal Owsiewski lowered his stake in company to 23.62 pct from 40.92 pct (4,730,000 shares)

* Michal Owsiewski is member of the company's management board

