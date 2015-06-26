(Corrects the date of contribution in kind transaction to June 23 from March 23 in the first bullet of text. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 26 Vantage Development SA :

* Said that Jozef Biegaj transferred as a contribution in kind 13,527,991 of the company's shares for 2.72 zlotys each to Trade Bridge Czechy as of June 23

* Further 435,701 shares of Vantage Development were transferred as a contribution in kind to Trade Bridge Czechy by another entity

* Jozef Biegaj, who is the member of the company's supervisory board, reduces his stake in the company to 0 pct from 21.67 pct

* Jozef Biegaj owns a controlling stake in Trade Bridge Czechy

* Trade Bridge Czechy currently owns 22.36 pct stake in the company (or 13,963,692 shares)

