June 26 Planet Soft SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management board recommended the company's name change to Planet Innovation Group to reflect its current business

* Said name Planet Soft is associated with the previous principal activity of the company which was the production of software and IT outsourcing

* Final decision on the change of the name and registered office of the company will take the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 30

