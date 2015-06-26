June 26Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Reported on Thursday results of capital increase offer started on June 8 and finished on June 25

* Said 10,695,137 option rights were exercised for an overall of 85,561,096 ordinary shares subscribed

* Said 98.4 percent of newly issued ordinary shares were subscribed for total consideration of 39,358,104.16 euros ($44.08 million)

