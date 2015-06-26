Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Hubstyle SA (formerly Grupa Nokaut SA) :
* Said on Thursday that Duratonic Investment raises its stake in the company to 62.2 percent from 25.93 percent, following Hubstyle's capital increase
* Currently Duratonic Investment holds 9,970,922 shares of the company
* Duratonic Investment is affiliated to Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of Hubstyle's supervisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order