June 26 MNI SA :

* Said on Thursday that following the acquisition of 17 million of Hyperion SA's series F shares, it sold 4,500,000 of them for 18 million zlotys ($4.8 million)

* 3 undisclosed entities bought 1.5 mln of Hyperion's shares each for 4 zlotys per share

* Said that the acquisition of the series F shares is a short-term investment and intents to sell all of them

($1 = 3.7254 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)