** Energy services company Petrofac down c.3 pct, one of the worst performers among UK mid-caps

** Deutsche Bank cuts TP to 875p; downgrades to "sell" from "hold"

** Analyst casts doubt on hopes that engineering and construction (E&C) is past the worse and co is entering a period of backlog-led profit growth.

** Brokerage revised its FY15-17E earnings forecasts to reflect lower E&C revenue growth assumptions

** Of the 18 analysts covering the company, 7 have a "hold" rating, 7 rate it a "buy", 3 rate it a "sell" while 1 recommend it a "strong buy"