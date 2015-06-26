UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** Energy services company Petrofac down c.3 pct, one of the worst performers among UK mid-caps
** Deutsche Bank cuts TP to 875p; downgrades to "sell" from "hold"
** Analyst casts doubt on hopes that engineering and construction (E&C) is past the worse and co is entering a period of backlog-led profit growth.
** Brokerage revised its FY15-17E earnings forecasts to reflect lower E&C revenue growth assumptions
** Of the 18 analysts covering the company, 7 have a "hold" rating, 7 rate it a "buy", 3 rate it a "sell" while 1 recommend it a "strong buy" (Reuters Messaging: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.