BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
June 26 PCZ SA :
* Said on Thursday that RSV Sp. z o.o. (RSV) transferred to PHM Sp. z o.o. (PHM) 50,000 ordinary shares and 10 million privileged shares of the company
* After transaction PHM raised its stake in company to 67.72 percent (24,550,000 shares) from 44.14 percent
* After transaction RSV lowered its stake in company to 14.56 percent (5,277,613 shares) from 42.28 percent
* Romuald Sciborski, the company's chairman of the management board, holds 99.99 percent stake in RSV and RSV controls PHM
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting