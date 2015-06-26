June 26 PCZ SA :

* Said on Thursday that RSV Sp. z o.o. (RSV) transferred to PHM Sp. z o.o. (PHM) 50,000 ordinary shares and 10 million privileged shares of the company

* After transaction PHM raised its stake in company to 67.72 percent (24,550,000 shares) from 44.14 percent

* After transaction RSV lowered its stake in company to 14.56 percent (5,277,613 shares) from 42.28 percent

* Romuald Sciborski, the company's chairman of the management board, holds 99.99 percent stake in RSV and RSV controls PHM

