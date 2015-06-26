** Platinum miner down c.4 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** South African probe blames Lonmin, police, unions for "Marikana massacre", where 34 miners were gunned down.

** Report found that Lonmin "did not use its best endeavours" to resolve a wage dispute with workers.

** Stock also top loser on FTSE 350 Mining Index , which is down 2 pct