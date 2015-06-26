BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
June 26Spineway SAS :
* Announces on Thursday successful trials for its new range Mont-Blanc minimally invasive (MIS)
* The new range Mont-Blanc MIS should obtain CE mark in Q3 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GNbN9O
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting