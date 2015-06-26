UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* CMA to consider müller undertakings offer
* Müller has offered undertakings to address cma's concerns
* Should cma accept undertakings, completion of sale will move forward and be before end of 2015 at latest.
* CMA has decided there are reasonable grounds for believing undertakings or modified version of them might be acceptable, has until 21 Aug to decide whether to accept undertakings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.