June 26 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* CMA to consider müller undertakings offer

* Müller has offered undertakings to address cma's concerns

* Should cma accept undertakings, completion of sale will move forward and be before end of 2015 at latest.

* CMA has decided there are reasonable grounds for believing undertakings or modified version of them might be acceptable, has until 21 Aug to decide whether to accept undertakings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: