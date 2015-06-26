Egypt foreign reserves rise to $28.5 bln - cabinet statement
April 3 Egypt's foreign reserves have risen to $28.5 billion, the highest level since March 2011, a cabinet statement said on Monday.
June 26 Deltaq A/S :
* Considers possible delisting from NASDAQ Copenhagen
* Board expects that these discussions will run until the end of the year 2015/2016
DUBAI, April 3 The Islamic Development Bank has mandated banks for a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.