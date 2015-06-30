June 30 ADLER Real Estate AG :

* Said on Monday about offering of convertible notes for subscription to its shareholders that was also included in the prospectus

* Said due to impact of situation in Greece on stock markets, ADLER's management board came to conclusion that it was in best interest of company not to pursue capital markets transaction in current market environment

* Said accordingly, the subscription offer described in the prospectus would not be pursued

