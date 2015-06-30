BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and World Bank launch education partnership on bonds investment
* Sgx And World Bank Launch Education Partnership On Bonds Investment
June 30 ADLER Real Estate AG :
* Said on Monday about offering of convertible notes for subscription to its shareholders that was also included in the prospectus
* Said due to impact of situation in Greece on stock markets, ADLER's management board came to conclusion that it was in best interest of company not to pursue capital markets transaction in current market environment
* Said accordingly, the subscription offer described in the prospectus would not be pursued
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sgx And World Bank Launch Education Partnership On Bonds Investment
LONDON, April 3 Top-10 Tesco shareholder Magellan Financial Group said on Monday it had some concerns about the firm's 3.7 billion pound ($4.63 billion) takeover of British wholesaler Booker, but was "strongly supportive" of the firm's management.